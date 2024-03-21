March 21, 2024
A Kokomo Couple Is Now Behind Bars For Several Drug And Child Neglect Charges

KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO) — Fentanyl, lots of money, and an illegal gun. Those were just some of the things found at the home of a Kokomo couple this week.

Those two people, Celie Jackson and Todd Warren, were arrested on several drug and child neglect charges.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says both of those people were making and selling fentanyl and even found fentanyl in a baby formula container.

They confiscated all of that along with the gun which is a Glock.

Jackson and Warren were taken to the Howard County Jail.

