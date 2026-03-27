Taxpayer Risk Questioned for Solar Farm Projects in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, IND. (WOWO)

Residents in Lakeville expressed concern Wednesday night over whether the county has allocated enough money to remove solar farms once their operational life ends. According to WTOL 11, several people at the meeting criticized a $250,000 bond approved in 2022, calling it insufficient to cover cleanup costs for projects like the Honeysuckle Solar Farm.

Some attendees also criticized two county leaders and demanded their resignation after neither appeared at the meeting. A county councilman countered these claims, stating that the county maintains a larger bond that will cover decommissioning costs and that taxpayers will not be responsible for cleanup.

The discussion reflects ongoing debates over renewable energy projects and financial safeguards, with residents seeking assurance that local taxpayers won’t face unexpected costs in the future.