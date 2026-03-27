March 27, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Taxpayer Risk Questioned for Solar Farm Projects in Lakeville

by Brian Ford0
solar panel under blue sky

LAKEVILLE, IND. (WOWO)

Residents in Lakeville expressed concern Wednesday night over whether the county has allocated enough money to remove solar farms once their operational life ends. According to WTOL 11, several people at the meeting criticized a $250,000 bond approved in 2022, calling it insufficient to cover cleanup costs for projects like the Honeysuckle Solar Farm.

Some attendees also criticized two county leaders and demanded their resignation after neither appeared at the meeting. A county councilman countered these claims, stating that the county maintains a larger bond that will cover decommissioning costs and that taxpayers will not be responsible for cleanup.

The discussion reflects ongoing debates over renewable energy projects and financial safeguards, with residents seeking assurance that local taxpayers won’t face unexpected costs in the future.

Related posts

Muncie details riverfront plans in call to developers

AP News

Purdue Protest Leaders Meet With Daniels on Racism Concerns

Tom Franklin

Sunday Night Moped Crash Involves Two Juveniles

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.