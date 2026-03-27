March 26, 2026
Indiana News

Animal Cruelty Case

by Network Indiana0
(Photo Supplied/City of Auburn)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Frankfort police K9 handler because they have received a complaint about animal cruelty.

If you’re wondering why the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is involved in this, Public Information Officer Morganne Carpenter gave an explanation in a Wednesday news release.

“The complaint was originally reported to the Lebanon Police Department on March 21, 2026. Due to a potential conflict of interest, the Lebanon Police Department referred the matter to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office to ensure an impartial and thorough investigation,” said Carpenter.

The caller said they saw a Frankfort Police Department K9 handler interacting with his K9 partner and recorded it on video and believed the interaction was cruel and unnecessary.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says if you have any information that may be helpful, you are urged to call them with any tips.

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