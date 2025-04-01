Annual Special Olympics Indiana Adult State Basketball Tournaments Happening This Weekend

The annual Special Olympics Indiana Adult State Basketball Tournaments is happening this weekend.

Athletes with and without intellectual disabilities will play together on Saturday and Sunday with brackets for men’s, women’s, co-ed and Unified teams.

From 9 to 5 each day, athletes will gather at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, with more than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes joining this year’s tournaments.

Team Indiana members, who will compete at the 2026 USA Games in Minneapolis for men’s golf, cornhole, flag football and basketball, will also be introduced during Sunday’s opening ceremony.