April 1, 2025
National News

Tax Burden By State

by David Scheie0
NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — You may have heard the term “Tax Burden” lately when people look at their income levels and overall quality of life.

The term refers to how much overall tax per year is paid by residents, including income, sales and property taxes.

Indiana has the 18th highest tax burden in the nation at just over 9 percent of income going to taxes.

Ohio has the 15th highest at just over 9.3 percent.

Hawaii has the highest overall tax burden at just under 14 percent.

Alaska comes in lowest at about 5 percent.

