September 13, 2024
Local News

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on south side

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A motorcycle driver is in life-threatening condition after a crash on the city’s south side Thursday morning.

Around 6:45, Fort Wayne police responded to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of Tillman Road and Calhoun St.

Officers arrived on scene to find a motorcyclist on the ground and rendered aid. He was taken to the hospital, where his injuries were deemed to be life-threatening.

An investigation indicates both vehicles were westbound when a sideswipe collision occurred.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

