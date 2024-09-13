Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A motorcycle driver is in life-threatening condition after a crash on the city’s south side Thursday morning.

Around 6:45, Fort Wayne police responded to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of Tillman Road and Calhoun St.

Officers arrived on scene to find a motorcyclist on the ground and rendered aid. He was taken to the hospital, where his injuries were deemed to be life-threatening.

An investigation indicates both vehicles were westbound when a sideswipe collision occurred.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.