Area Motorists Should Be Aware Of Possible Delays In Travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Department of Transportation officials say that intermittent lane closures on I-69, as well as reduced speeds could lead to delays as construction projects will run from now through October.

I-69 between Union Chapel and Lima Roads will see lane restrictions largely overnight and on weekends for different projects including road resurfacing and bridge repair.

Officials say that they’re working to mitigate traffic impact during peak hours, but remind motorists that the speed limit is reduced to 55 miles per hour when crews are not working and 45 miles per hour when workers are present.

I-469 between US-30 and State Road 37 is seeing long delays – especially in the afternoons due to construction.

This impacts US-30 as well.