New York Man Jailed after 4 County Pursuit

Elkhart, IN (WOWO) A New York man is in custody after leading state and local law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit spanning four Indiana counties on Thursday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident began around 8:20 a.m. on October 2 when Trooper Jathan Rose attempted to stop a gray Kia for speeding near mile marker 93 on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. The driver, later identified as Daniyal Zaidi, 28, of Jamaica, New York, refused to stop and accelerated, initiating a lengthy pursuit.

Zaidi continued westbound on the Toll Road, evading multiple sets of stop sticks deployed by officers in St. Joseph and LaPorte Counties. He exited the Toll Road onto State Road 421, then onto I-94 westbound, eventually turning onto State Road 49, where he briefly traveled northbound before turning around and heading south.

Despite traveling through multiple busy intersections, Zaidi reportedly ignored red lights and re-entered the Toll Road, reaching speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour.

Police were finally able to disable the vehicle using stop sticks near the 26 mile marker, deflating both passenger-side tires. Zaidi continued briefly before losing control and coming to a stop in a ditch after passing the Portage Barrier Toll Plaza.

He was safely taken into custody during a felony traffic stop and transported to the Elkhart County Jail. Zaidi faces preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.

The chase involved assistance from multiple agencies across the affected counties. No injuries or crashes were reported.