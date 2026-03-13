Armed Man Rammed Vehicle Into Michigan Synagogue And Was Fatally Shot By Security, AP Source Says

(AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security, The Associated Press has learned.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, the person said.

The person could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

“No kids or no staff were injured whatsoever,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. He said one security officer was hit by the vehicle but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Synagogues around the world have increased security and protections for worshipers since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran on Feb. 28.