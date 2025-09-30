September 29, 2025
Arrest In Woman’s Murder

by Network Indiana0
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — IMPD arrested a man on Friday who they say shot and killed his girlfriend.

At around 3:19 a.m., officers came to an apartment in the 10100 block of John Jay Drive on the city’s far east side for a report of shots fired. A woman was found shot and then taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Lanya Anderson.

According to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between Anderson and her boyfriend.

Police said they located a man later the same day who was suspected of shooting Anderson. After consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, police arrested the man and charged him with murder.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the exact cause of death for the woman.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

