Northwest Allen County Schools Pushes Back on “Inaccurate Public Claims” in Senate Race Messaging

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Northwest Allen County Schools is publicly responding to what district leaders call false and misleading claims made in recent political advertising tied to the Indiana Senate District 15 race.

In a statement released Wednesday, Superintendent Wayne Barker said the district felt compelled to speak out after being drawn into campaign rhetoric.

“Our responsibility is to our students, our staff, and our community,” Barker said. “When statements that are entirely untrue are shared publicly about our schools, we have an obligation to correct the record and ensure the facts are clear. This is not about politics—it is about protecting the integrity of our district and the students we serve.”

District leaders emphasized that NACS does not endorse or oppose any political candidate and said the statement was issued solely to correct misinformation and provide accurate information to the public.

District Rejects Claims About “Transgender Restrooms”

One of the claims addressed by the district involves recent construction projects at Carroll High School and Willow Creek Middle School.

According to NACS, statements alleging the district built “transgender restrooms” are false.

Instead, the district says it installed single-user restrooms in both buildings. Officials said those facilities are intended for one person at a time and were designed to improve supervision, increase student safety, and offer additional privacy.

The district said the restrooms have already been in use at Carroll High School throughout the current school year.

At Carroll High School, the single-user restrooms are located in three areas:

Adjacent to the cafeteria

First-floor east side addition

Second-floor east side addition

At Willow Creek Middle School, one single-user restroom area is located near the cafeteria.

NACS said all other restrooms at both schools remain designated as boys’ and girls’ restrooms.

“The single-user restrooms simply provide an additional option for any student who prefers increased privacy, supporting a safer and more respectful environment for all,” the district said.

Barker added that the public characterization of the facilities is misleading.

“Any claim that the district constructed ‘transgender restrooms’ is inaccurate and misrepresents the facts,” Barker said. “Statements of this nature create a false narrative about our schools, cause unnecessary concern in our community, and place our students and staff in an unfair position. Our students and schools should not be used to advance false political narratives.”

NACS Says It Is Not Running an $8 Million Deficit

The district also challenged statements suggesting NACS is operating with an $8 million financial deficit.

School leaders say that claim is also incorrect.

According to the statement, Northwest Allen County Schools operates with a balanced budget each year and has done so consistently for decades.

The district said the $8 million figure actually refers to an estimated annual funding gap between NACS and the statewide average funding received per student — not a deficit.

Officials said that disparity stems from Indiana’s state funding formula set by the General Assembly.

NACS also referenced its 2025 operating referendum, saying the proposal was intended to help close that funding gap and bring the district closer to average funding levels across Indiana school systems.

The district said the referendum was not proposed to solve a budget deficit.

Focus Remains on Students

The statement concluded by reaffirming the district’s commitment to students and families.

“NACS remains committed to providing a supportive learning environment for every student,” the district said.

The release was signed by Superintendent Wayne Barker and issued through the office of Communications and Strategic Initiatives.