DeKalb County Targeted in Government Cyberattack

Auburn, IN (WOWO) — Officials in DeKalb County are actively working to recover from a cyberattack that has disrupted multiple government computer systems since late last week. The attack, which was identified on Thursday, September 25, 2025, has impacted access to internal systems and workstations across various county departments.

According to the DeKalb County Information Technology Department, the breach was detected early Thursday morning, triggering an immediate response involving county leadership, emergency management, and cybersecurity professionals. The IT Director promptly notified Emergency Management Director Jason Meek, who coordinated a swift inter-agency response.

Coordinated Response and Ongoing Investigation

County Commissioners, the County Attorney, Auditor, Information Technology staff, and Emergency Management began working collectively with outside cybersecurity contractors the same day to investigate the scope of the breach and begin the recovery process.

In a joint statement, county officials emphasized their unified response and commitment to restoring full functionality to affected systems. They also confirmed that outside cybersecurity experts remain actively engaged with local teams to contain the damage and implement recovery protocols.

“Our primary concern is ensuring continuity of public services and protecting sensitive information. We are treating this cyberattack with the highest level of urgency,” officials said in a written statement.

911 and Public Safety Services Unaffected

Despite widespread internal disruption, critical emergency services have not been impacted. The DeKalb County 911 Central Communications Center remains fully operational, and public safety services—including police, fire, and EMS dispatch—have continued without interruption.

“Public safety is our top priority. We want to reassure the community that all emergency services remain in place and fully functional,” said Director Jason Meek.

Systems Restoration In Progress

As of Tuesday, county phone lines and internal government systems are still in the process of being restored. Officials have not released a timeline for full recovery but say work is progressing steadily.

Given the complexity of the attack and the ongoing investigation, county leaders are limiting the release of specific technical details until they are fully verified. No information has yet been shared regarding the origin of the attack, whether any data was stolen, or if ransomware was involved.

Public Updates and Support

Officials have pledged to share accurate, transparent updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, they are asking for continued patience and cooperation from county employees and residents.

“We sincerely appreciate the public’s understanding and support as we work through this challenging situation. Our teams are working around the clock to restore service safely and securely.”

What Citizens Should Know

County offices may experience slower response times or limited digital services.

911 and emergency response services remain unaffected.

The county advises residents to check official channels for updates and announcements.

There is no current evidence that residents’ personal data has been compromised.

For real-time updates and further information, please follow DeKalb County Government’s official website and social media pages.