Arrest made in June murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made in arrest in a June shooting that left one woman dead.

Just after 5 a.m. on June 25, an FWPD officer heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the area where the shots were heard. The vehicle was pulled over and an adult male was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound. An adult male and an adult female were later located in the 2000 block of Greentree Court, near Hanna and East Wallace streets, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The adult female was pronounced deceased by ER staff and later identified as 23-year-old Mattie Marie Wilson from Fort Wayne.

On Wednesday morning, the FWPD homicide unit took 23-year-old Nicholas Steward into custody. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated battery.