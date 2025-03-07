Arrests In Indy After Brawl On Bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Warren Township police are investigating after two unauthorized family members boarded a middle school bus Thursday morning and fought with a student.

Police say an adult woman and a juvenile got on the bus and attacked an eighth grader before officers were called to the area of East 35th Street and North Richardt Avenue around 9 a.m. for a reported assault and trespassing. Three people were arrested on preliminary charges.

A report from Warren Township School Police states that a parent and sister boarded the bus to fight a student. The 36-year-old woman was arrested on charges of battery, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and trespassing. A 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were also arrested on battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Authorities have not released further details, but a video circulating on Facebook, viewed more than 105,000 times, appears to show the fight. In the footage, a student in a gray hoodie repeatedly punches another student in a dark gray T-shirt before two females intervene. One climbs onto a bus seat and pulls off the student’s hoodie as a bystander yells, “Hey, don’t jump him. Why are you jumping him?”

Police have not confirmed whether the video is directly linked to the incident.