Braun On DOGE

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — Hoosier Governor and former Senator Mike Braun recently appeared on Fox Business, where he discussed the progress happening in Indiana, and his support for the national Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

During the interview, Braun emphasized his frustrations with wasteful government spending. He said he had tried for years to address it in Washington, but found that experience similar to talking “to the side of [his] barn.”

He noted that he has taken inspiration to establish the I-DOGE, or Indiana DOGE, in order to further limit spending in a “well-run” state. This institution has apparently allowed his administration to find “all kinds of things” costing money because of “the bureaucracy.”

Some of these “things” he mentioned included nobody “coming to work,” “borrowing 30 cents on every dollar we spend,” and more.

But, with President Trump now in office, Braun believes the economic situation will improve, though he is disappointed by the Democrats and Republicans who continue to benefit from the current system.

He thinks the courts will “not stop trying to find out how you run our government more efficiently.”