April 7, 2024
As Part Of Indiana’s Ongoing Effort To Rethink The High School Experience, The Department Of Education Has Presented A Proposal To Streamline The Number Of Diplomas

by David Scheie0
STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — For the first time ever, Indiana’s high school diplomas would be aligned to the state’s current graduation goals, as well as the five characteristics of an Indiana G.P.S. In the proposal presented on Wednesday, Indiana’s future diplomas would include the Indiana G.P.S. Diploma and the Indiana G.P.S. Diploma-Plus.

For all students, regardless of the diploma type they earn, learning in 9th and 10th grades would be more directly focused on essential knowledge and skills while allowing more flexibility and personalization in 11th and 12th grades.

