LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — This illness primarily affects the brains and nervous systems of deer, and causes them to lose weight and experience other debilitating challenges.

As it can be spread to other animals, the DNR is asking that you report any sick or dead deer, or get the meat of any deer killed during hunting season checked before you eat any of it.

The LaGrange County case is the first-ever in the Hoosier state.