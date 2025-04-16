Autism Label Debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A rise in autism diagnoses is renewing debate over how the condition is described and studied.

In Indiana, about one in 59 children is diagnosed with autism, according to the CDC. Nationally, the rate is one in 31 among 8-year-olds.

While some leaders call the trend an “epidemic,” Chris Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America, says that kind of language adds unnecessary stigma.

“I don’t know if I would refer to it as an epidemic,” Banks said. “It doesn’t have the characteristics of something we’d typically consider an epidemic.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke after the latest CDC data was released. He told former President Donald Trump the department would identify what’s behind the rise within five months and is ready to target environmental factors he believes may be to blame.

But Banks and other autism advocates remain concerned about the direction of that research. Banks said the idea that vaccines are linked to autism has been widely disproven.

“Promoting discredited theories not only wastes resources,” he said, “but also damages public trust in immunizations and puts the autism community at greater risk.”

Despite those concerns, Banks said he welcomes federal research—as long as it’s rooted in evidence and not guided by assumptions.

“My hope is that any effort from HHS includes the autism community in the conversation,” he said. “They need to be part of the process.”