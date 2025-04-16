April 16, 2025
National News

Rent Costs Skyrocket

by David Scheie0

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The cost of rent has skyrocketed by more than 50 percent over the past decade according to the Federal Reserve, mirroring home prices.

The hike, when combined with flat wage growth makes housing a challenge for many.

A recent study looked at overall affordability in 182 cities nationwide and Fort Wayne is in the top 20 most affordable cities at number 19.

Indianapolis was number 48 on the list.

Ohio renters fared much worse with Toledo at number 71 and Columbus at number 78. The least affordable rent is in Miami and the most affordable was in Bismarck, North Dakota

