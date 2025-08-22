Bacon Fest

Delphi, Ind. (WOWO) — Saturday, August 23, 2025, downtown Delphi will come alive as 10,000 bacon lovers arrive for the 12th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival!

A one day celebration of the state’s favorite cured meat with entertaining music, brews, a back-yard BBQ Cook-off AND a bacon eating contest!

Plenty of Bacon-Themed Food Vendors – Expect creatively delicious offerings from local vendors, all showcasing Indiana Kitchens bacon—from bacon-wrapped asparagus and maple-bacon pastries to bacon-flavored cotton candy!

$23 at the Gate. Kids 12 and under: Free. Gates open at 2:30pm