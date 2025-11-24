Red Cross Warns: Thanksgiving Is the Biggest Day for Home Cooking Fires — Here’s How to Stay Safe

INDIANA — November 24, 2025 — As families across the country prepare for Thanksgiving feasts, the American Red Cross is urging everyone to stay vigilant in the kitchen. Thanksgiving and the day before are the top two days of the year for home cooking fires in the United States — a time when distractions, crowded kitchens and long cooking hours can turn dangerous fast.

According to national fire data, cooking causes an average of 158,400 home fires every year, making up 44% of all U.S. home fires. These incidents also account for the majority of home fire injuries and are the second-leading cause of home fire deaths. The most common culprit? Food left unattended.

“We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday,” the Red Cross said. “That means staying in the kitchen when food is cooking and keeping hazards far from heat.”

Top Red Cross Tips to Prevent Thanksgiving Kitchen Fires

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is sharing these simple yet critical safety reminders:

Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or broiling. Even a brief step away? Turn the stove off.

Use a timer so you don’t forget something is cooking.

Skip the loose clothing or long, draping sleeves that can brush against burners.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet from cooking areas.

Remove flammables from around the stove: potholders, towels, food packaging and plastic bags.

Clean cooking surfaces regularly to prevent grease fires.

Consider keeping a fire extinguisher in the kitchen.

Before bed or leaving home, double-check that all stoves, ovens and appliances are off.

Smoke Alarms: The First Line of Defense

The Red Cross stresses the importance of working smoke alarms. Install alarms:

Near the kitchen

On every level of the home

Inside and outside bedrooms

Near sleeping areas

Test alarms monthly, and replace batteries at least once a year. Families who cannot afford smoke alarms or are unable to install them may qualify for free assistance. More information is available at redcross.org/inhomefire.

A Decade of Saving Lives: Red Cross Home Fire Campaign

Since its launch in 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign — in partnership with communities across the country — has saved at least 2,519 lives. The program helps families create escape plans, learn fire safety, and receive free smoke alarm installations in high-risk neighborhoods.

To learn more or get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.

This holiday season, the Red Cross hopes all families enjoy a safe, warm and fire-free Thanksgiving — by keeping a close eye on the stove and taking a few simple precautions.