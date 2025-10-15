Ball State Taking a Quantum Leap in Communication

MUNCIE, Indiana (WOWO)— Ball State University has officially opened The Speaking Center, a new campus-wide resource designed to help students, faculty, and staff strengthen their public speaking and presentation skills.

Located on the third floor of the David Letterman Communication and Media Building (LB 302), The Speaking Center offers expanded services, innovative technology, and personalized coaching to help the entire Ball State community communicate with confidence and clarity.

The center’s grand opening on October 1 was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house, signaling a major upgrade to this vital resource housed within the Department of Communication Studies.

Empowering Effective Communicators

“The Speaking Center represents our University’s commitment to empowering every student and colleague to communicate with confidence, clarity, and purpose,” said Dr. Kristen McCauliff, dean of Ball State’s College of Communication, Information, and Media (CCIM). “Effective communication is foundational to academic success and meaningful careers, and this center is here to support that mission.”

Originally created to assist students enrolled in COMM 210, a required course in the University Core Curriculum, the center now welcomes all Ball State students, faculty, and staff. It offers individualized coaching for a wide variety of speaking engagements, including class presentations, thesis defenses, interviews, conference sessions, and public events.

Personalized Coaching and Innovative Technology

Coaches at The Speaking Center provide feedback on speech organization, topic development, delivery techniques, and anxiety management. Faculty can also request customized classroom workshops to integrate public speaking skills into their courses.

A standout feature is the center’s virtual reality (VR) program, powered by Ovation software, which allows users to practice speeches in a simulated environment and receive AI-generated feedback on their delivery, pacing, and audience engagement.

“Using Ovation is like a flight simulator—but for public speaking,” said Hayden Adams, assistant director of The Speaking Center. “This technology creates a realistic and low-pressure space for users to rehearse, improve, and build confidence before stepping in front of a live audience.”

Appointments Tailored to Every Stage of Preparation

The Speaking Center offers three types of appointments to suit different needs:

Planning Appointments: Develop speech ideas, research, and outlines.

Delivery Appointments: Refine tone, body language, and presence.

VR Appointments: Practice speeches with AI-powered feedback in immersive settings.

Appointments are available both in person at LB 302 and virtually via Zoom. Scheduling is easy through Ball State’s Navigate360 platform.

Accessible to All Ball State Community Members

“Improving your communication skills is just one click away,” said Adams. “Whether you’re preparing for a classroom presentation, a job interview, or a professional conference, the Speaking Center is here to help you find your footing—and then own the floor.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit The Speaking Center webpage or email speakingcenter@bsu.edu.

