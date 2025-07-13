Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style Bread Recalled Due To Undeclared Tree Nuts

Some bread sold in the area has been recalled due to undeclared tree nuts.

The FDA says Hartford Bakery, Inc. issued the recall, affecting almost 900 12-ounce loaves of Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style ½ Loaf.

The UPC is 24126018152 with an expiration date of 7/13/2025.

The bread was sold at retailers including Kroger and Walmart in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

They say the bread may contain undeclared hazelnuts, posing a risk to those who may have allergic reactions to the nut.