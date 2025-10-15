Indiana Teacher Pay Lagging Still

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO)— A new report from the Indiana Legislative Services Agency reveals that the median salary for full-time teachers in Indiana has declined by 3% since 2020, raising fresh concerns about the state’s ongoing teacher shortage and stagnant wages.

The drop in pay is even more severe for educators in rural areas, where salaries have fallen between 4% and 5%, the report shows. These findings come as Indiana faces a growing teacher shortage, with more than 1,100 teaching positions currently unfilled statewide.

Lawmakers Call for $55,000 Starting Salary

In response, State Representatives Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) and Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute) are pushing for legislation that would raise the starting salary for teachers to $55,000 per year. They argue that competitive pay is essential to attract and retain qualified educators, especially as Indiana continues to lag behind neighboring states in average teacher compensation.

“We can’t expect high-quality education if we refuse to invest in the people who deliver it,” said Rep. DeLaney. “We’re losing teachers to better-paying jobs — both in and out of the classroom.”

Regional Comparison

According to the most recent data, Indiana ranks among the bottom third of U.S. states for average teacher salaries. Neighboring states like Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio offer more competitive compensation, contributing to teacher migration and long-term retention challenges for Indiana school districts.

Rural Schools Hit Hardest

The salary decrease is particularly alarming in rural areas, where districts often struggle to compete for talent. With fewer resources and smaller tax bases, rural schools are more vulnerable to funding shortfalls and staff turnover.

What’s Next?

Supporters of the salary increase plan say it’s a necessary step to avoid a deeper crisis in education. Critics, however, question how the state will fund the proposed pay hike without raising taxes or cutting other programs.

The push for higher teacher pay comes amid broader education debates in the state, including curriculum reform, school safety, and public vs. private school funding.

