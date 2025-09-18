Ball State Unveils Toolkit to Boost Indiana Workforce Development

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ball State University has launched a new Talent Pipeline Toolkit aimed at helping communities and businesses across Indiana strengthen workforce development and spur local economic growth.

The digital resource, developed by Ball State’s Office of Governmental Relations and Industry Engagement, provides a centralized hub of information on University programs and outreach initiatives. The toolkit is designed as a user-friendly “one-stop shop” for local leaders—from chambers of commerce to county officials and business executives—to connect with Ball State in accessible and practical ways.

“We are proud to be the public research university in Indiana that is committed to serving the people and taxpayers of our state,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns. “Approximately 80 percent of our graduates entering the workforce choose to do so in Indiana. This toolkit builds on that commitment by connecting communities and employers with the programs, partnerships, and talent pipelines that strengthen our economy and improve quality of life.”

Highlighted initiatives include the County Ambassador Program, which links Ball State students with their home communities; the Indiana Connection Lounge, offering employers direct access to students on campus; immersive learning projects with student-faculty teams; mentoring and externships to align academics with industry needs; and graduate and lifelong learning programs for working professionals.

Becca Rice, the University’s vice president for governmental relations and industry engagement, said the toolkit is meant to “break down barriers, encourage collaboration, and strengthen local talent pipelines to allow communities to take action.”

The Talent Pipeline Toolkit is available online at bsu.edu/industry/engage.