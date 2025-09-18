Manchester University Set to Honor Distinguished Alumni

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO) — Manchester University will celebrate alumni and athletes during its annual Alumni Honor Awards and Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, Oct. 11, kicking off Homecoming weekend.

This year’s Alumni Honor Award recipients are Dr. Jeff Easley, Class of 1983; Connie Snyder Mick, Class of 1994; and Stacie Gayheart, Class of 1995 and 1996 M.Acct. Easley practiced family medicine for 25 years before teaching physician assistant studies at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, where he led student trips to Haiti. Mick serves as senior associate director of Notre Dame’s Center for Social Concerns and directs its poverty studies minor, publishing widely on the subject. Gayheart is chief financial officer at Barnes and Thornburg, recognized for her leadership and lasting impact at one of the nation’s largest law firms.

Dr. Martin Garcia Chavez, Class of 2016, will receive the Young Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award. Chavez earned a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship for his graduate research and now works as a senior scientist with AbbVie.

The Athletics Hall of Fame will induct Erica Sewell, Class of 2005; Korey Bucher, Class of 2010; former men’s soccer coach Dave Good; and the 2009 men’s cross country team.

A reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public, with RSVPs due by Oct. 1. Past honorees may register using special codes to receive a complimentary meal.