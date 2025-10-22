Ball State Welcomes Award Winning Writer

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University is set to welcome acclaimed author Christina Diaz Gonzalez as part of its annual Writer-in-Residence program next month.

Gonzalez, best known for her award-winning novels The Red Umbrella, A Thunderous Whisper, and the graphic novel Invisible, will be on campus November 3–6, engaging with students, faculty, and the broader Muncie community.

During her residency, Gonzalez will participate in a series of public events, including readings, discussions, and Q&A sessions—all of which are free and open to the public.

“We’re thrilled to host Christina Diaz Gonzalez, whose work speaks to themes of identity, resilience, and history through compelling, accessible storytelling,” said a representative from Ball State’s English Department.

Gonzalez’s visit is part of Ball State’s ongoing commitment to connecting students with influential voices in contemporary literature and fostering a love of writing across disciplines.

Details about event times and locations will be released on the university’s website and social media platforms closer to the visit.