Michigan National Guard Deploys to Southern Border

About 120 soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard’s 1430th Engineer Company are deploying to the U.S. Southwest Border to support federal border security operations, the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs announced on October 16, 2025.



The unit, based in Traverse City, will assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, providing “mission‑enhancing support” to enable CBP agents to carry out their law‑enforcement tasks.



A departure ceremony was held October 17 at the Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo.

This marks the sixth deployment of the Michigan National Guard to the Southwest Border since 2020. Prior missions were approved under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

The deployment is expected to last up to one year, and state officials say there will be no cost to Michigan taxpayers for the mission.