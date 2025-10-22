Illegal Commercial Driver Arrested

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A man who was in the U.S. illegally is now facing felony charges after causing a fatal crash involving a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 20 in Indiana, according to local authorities.

Broko Stankovic, whose commercial driver’s license (CDL) was suspended, was behind the wheel of a semi when he failed to slow down and slammed into a Subaru Crosstrek, killing the Subaru’s driver. The crash occurred in LaPorte County, where investigators say Stankovic’s vehicle was also not registered with the Department of Transportation.

Stankovic is now charged with:

Felony reckless homicide

Felony criminal recklessness

In addition to the criminal charges, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Stankovic, citing his illegal immigration status. That detainer means ICE intends to take custody of him if and when he is released from local jail custody.

Local authorities say the crash was entirely preventable and are calling attention to the dangers of unqualified drivers operating heavy commercial vehicles, particularly when they are unlicensed and undocumented.

The name of the Subaru driver who died has not yet been released publicly, pending family notification.

This incident is fueling renewed debate in Indiana over road safety, immigration enforcement, and the federal government’s handling of unauthorized individuals operating commercial vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.