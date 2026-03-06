Bankruptcy-Struggling Auto Parts Maker Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Indiana

LOGANSPORT, IND. (WOWO) Nearly 400 workers in Indiana will lose their jobs as First Brands Group moves to close two manufacturing facilities amid financial troubles.

The company announced it will permanently shut down operations at Jasper Rubber in Jasper and Carter Fuel Systems in Logansport. Both plants are scheduled to close April 30.

State WARN notices filed with Indiana show 345 employees will be laid off in Jasper and 38 in Logansport, putting nearly 400 workers out of jobs.

First Brands Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September as it struggled with financial pressures. The company has also faced legal challenges involving several executives accused in a multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme.

The closures in Indiana follow a larger round of layoffs in Ohio announced earlier this year. More than 1,000 workers there have been affected by plant shutdowns and job cuts.

The company has not publicly detailed whether additional layoffs or closures are expected elsewhere as it continues restructuring its operations.

Details of the Indiana closures were first reported by WXIN-TV.