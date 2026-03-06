Children Removed After Drug Bust at Marion Home

The Grant County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 3500 block of South Boots Street in Marion. Investigators say officers located about 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, three firearms and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Neil of Marion following the search. Authorities say children were present inside the home at the time, prompting officers to contact the Indiana Department of Child Services. Officials placed the children with a family member.

Neil faces several preliminary charges, including dealing cocaine as a Level 3 and Level 5 felony, possession of cocaine and a narcotic drug, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and maintaining a common nuisance. He also faces five counts of neglect of a dependent.

Investigators also listed a Level 6 felony charge for dealing marijuana.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing. Details of the arrest were first reported by WXIN-TV.