Indiana Egg Producer Sold After 100 Years of Family Ownership

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) After a century of family ownership, Warsaw-based egg producer Creighton Brothers has sold its business to Cal-Maine Foods for $128.5 million.

The acquisition includes 3.2 million laying hens, a feed mill, egg processing facilities, and Crystal Lake LLC, which produces liquid, frozen, and hard-cooked eggs. Creighton Brothers had been supplying Cal-Maine with eggs for several years prior to the deal, according to reporting from WSBT.

“Cal-Maine approached us last spring and when you have that kind of opportunity put in front of you to see things live on with a bigger, stronger company, we were looking at having to… do an enormous capital expenditure,” said Mindy Truex, president of Creighton Brothers LLC and Crystal Lake LLC.

This marks Cal-Maine’s first shell egg production operation in Indiana. The company said the acquisition expands its scale and geographic reach for both conventional and specialty eggs, adding meaningful growth to its portfolio.

Truex said the family and employees will remain local, and Creighton Brothers will continue operating the Crazy Egg Cafe in Warsaw. “The Creighton family is still as much a part of the community as we ever been. All of the operations and the employees… are still here. They’re just working for a different company,” she said.

Kosciusko County, is one of the nation’s most concentrated egg-producing regions. Indiana ranks third nationally in total egg production. The sale preserves the farm’s operations and positions it under a larger national platform while maintaining its local presence.