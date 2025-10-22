Banks: Time to Get Aggressive on Busting Drugs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Indiana Senator Jim Banks is urging a forceful response to international drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, saying nations or cartels that send deadly drugs into the United States should “pay a price.”

Speaking on Fox News, Banks aligned himself with President Donald Trump’s hardline messaging, calling for a stepped‑up, military-style approach to disrupt drug smuggling networks. According to Banks, that approach could include targeting drug runners and “declaring war” on cartels to secure the border and reduce drug overdoses at home.

“We need to take the fight to the cartels — to stop the flow of fentanyl and other deadly substances into our communities,” Banks said during the interview, according to an account of his remarks.

Banks framed the narcotics crisis as both a national security and public‑health emergency, pointing to rising overdose deaths tied to synthetic opioids. He argued that traditional law‑enforcement tools are insufficient and that a more aggressive posture — combining interdiction, international pressure, and possible military options — is necessary to dismantle transnational trafficking networks.

Policy and Legal Questions

Banks’s call raises immediate questions about the scope and legality of using military force against non‑state actors operating partly inside other countries. U.S. military action beyond American borders typically requires careful legal review and often coordination with the host nation. Lawmakers, legal scholars, and foreign partners may weigh in on whether the proposed measures can be carried out lawfully and effectively.

Political Reaction and Next Steps

Supporters of tougher action say such a strategy would deter traffickers and protect American lives. Critics warn that military-style operations could escalate violence, complicate relations with neighboring countries, and fail to address root causes such as demand, addiction treatment gaps, and organized‑crime corruption.

Senator Banks has called on Congress and the administration to consider stronger tools to interdict fentanyl and other illicit drugs, while also pressing for increased resources for border security and international cooperation. It remains unclear whether legislative measures or new executive authorities are forthcoming.