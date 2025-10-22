Two Critical after Williams County Crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — Two people were airlifted with serious injuries following a head-on crash early Monday morning in Center Township.

According to the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:41 a.m. on US Route 6 near State Route 2.

Investigators say Justin Mekus, 33, of Bryan, was traveling eastbound in a 2008 Pontiac G6 when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Rachel Davidson, 53, of Montpelier.

The impact sent Davidson’s vehicle off the road, where it overturned. Both drivers were seriously injured and had to be extricated from the wreckage.

They were airlifted by Mercy Life Flight to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

Neither Mekus nor Davidson was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

The crash closed US 6 for approximately two hours, but the road has since reopened.

Responding agencies included the Bryan Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire and EMS, Edgerton Fire and EMS, John’s Towing, and Mercy Life Flight.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to buckle up and avoid distracted driving. The crash remains under investigation.