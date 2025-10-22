Dangerous High Speed Chase Reaches 150 MPH

GARY, Ind. (WOW) — A 21-year-old man is in custody after leading Indiana State Police on a dangerous high-speed chase that topped 150 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gary.

The suspect, Brayan Guerrero, was observed street racing another vehicle when a state trooper clocked him at 136 mph and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, Guerrero accelerated, weaving through traffic and reaching 150 mph before crashing near Crown Point.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured in the crash. After the wreck, troopers took Guerrero into custody and made a surprising discovery — he had been wearing a GoPro camera, apparently recording the high-speed pursuit.

Guerrero now faces multiple charges, including:

Resisting law enforcement

Reckless driving

Criminal recklessness with a vehicle

Police say the GoPro footage may be used as evidence in the case. Authorities also noted the extreme recklessness of the chase, which endangered other drivers on one of Indiana’s busiest interstates.

State Police are reminding the public that racing and fleeing law enforcement are not only illegal, but often deadly.

The investigation remains ongoing.