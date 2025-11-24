BBB Issues Consumer Alert as Pet Scam Numbers Spike

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Nov. 20, 2025) — A new report from the Better Business Bureau’s International Investigations Initiative (III) reveals an alarming rise in online pet scams, with thousands of victims nationwide losing millions of dollars to fraudulent sellers.

Released Nov. 19, the study — “BBB Study: How Fake Online Pet Sellers Steal from Unsuspecting Pet Buyers” — breaks down the tactics scammers use, the financial and emotional toll on victims, and steps consumers can take to protect themselves.

According to the BBB, pet scams account for nearly 18% of all online shopping fraud, with losses exceeding $1.3 million in 2022 and an average loss of $850 per victim, a figure that has risen 60% since 2017. Reports surged dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, jumping from 884 cases in 2017 to 4,613 in 2020, with more than $3.3 million in losses during that period.

Fraudsters commonly use fake websites, stolen pet photos, and pressure tactics to push buyers into paying through untraceable methods such as Western Union, MoneyGram, Zelle, or gift cards. Many victims are also hit with additional fake fees for “shipping insurance” or “temperature-controlled crates,” often only realizing the pet doesn’t exist after hundreds or thousands of dollars are gone.

“Purchasing a pet is an emotional decision, which can make consumers vulnerable to fraud,” said Jan Diaz, president and CEO of the BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “At BBB, we’re committed to protecting our communities… Together, we can reduce fraud and help prevent financial loss and emotional harm.”

The study recommends several ways to avoid scams, including asking to see the pet in person or via live video, refusing to wire money or use nonrefundable payment apps, and using reverse image searches to identify stolen pet photos. Buyers should also be wary of “free” or unusually discounted purebred pets — a major red flag.

The BBB also encourages consumers to consider adopting from local shelters or rescues, which offer verified, safe alternatives to online sales.

For more information, the full study and additional scam prevention resources are available at the BBB’s scam studies webpage. Consumers can also research businesses at BBB.org and report fraudulent activity through BBB Scam Tracker.