November 24, 2025
Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers advance to State Championships

by Macy Gray
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After an intense Semi-State round, only two high school football teams from Northeast Indiana remain in the hunt for a state title: Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers.

The Bishop Luers Knights dominated Knox 35-0, shutting down the nation’s leading rusher, Myles McLaughlin. McLaughlin was held under 100 yards and lost the ball four times as Luers secured another trip to the state finals. The Knights will face the winner of Cascade vs. Gibson Southern at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. for the Class 3A championship.

Meanwhile, at Shields Field, the Bishop Dwenger Saints defeated visiting South Bend Saint Joseph 28-7. Dwenger will now prepare for a rematch with Roncalli, who edged the Saints 3-0 in their Week 1 meeting. That Class 4A final is set for Saturday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m., also at Lucas Oil.

Elsewhere around the state, in Class 6A, Carroll fell at home to Westfield 35-14 after a 14-14 first-half tie. Adams Central was denied a fifth consecutive state appearance in Class 2A, losing 24-19 to Andrean. And in Class 1A, South Adams’ season ended with a 31-14 home loss to Pioneer.

Both Fort Wayne teams will look to continue the area’s strong playoff tradition as they aim for state titles this holiday weekend.

