Beech Grove Announces Funeral And Procession Details For Officer Brian Elliott

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WOWO) — The procession route for the Celebration of Life Ceremony for Officer Brian Elliott has been finalized. The procession is expected to leave the Beech Grove High School Monday February 23, 2026 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to find a safe location out of the roadway to view the procession. Some of the procession will occur on the interstate, please do not stop on the side of the interstate for viewing purposes.

From Beech Grove High School:

West on Hornet Avenue to Emerson

North on Emerson Avenue to Main Street

West on Main Street to N 17th Avenue

North on 17th Avenue to the round-about

West on Albany Street to Keystone Avenue

South on Keystone Avenue to I-65

North on I-65 to 29th Street Exit

East on 29th Street to Illinois Street

North on Illinois Street to 34th Street

Arrive at Crown Hill Cemetery

Information about the services can be found below:

Beech Grove, IN – The Beech Grove Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for Office Brian Elliott. Officer Elliott was fatally wounded in the line of duty Monday, February 16, 2026, responding a domestic disturbance.

Visitation Information:

Sunday February 22, 2026 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.​​​​​​​ Beech Grove High School – 5330 Hornet Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107



Celebration of Life:

Monday February 23, 2026 11:00 a.m. Beech Grove High School – 5330 Hornet Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107



Procession with ceremonial honors:

There will be a traditional police procession immediately following the celebration of life. The procession will begin at Beech Grove High School and conclude at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The exact route will be released in the coming days.

Both the visitation and celebration of life is open to the public.

*Attending Law Enforcement Officers: