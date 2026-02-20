Chilly Weekend Ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — After Thursday’s severe weather, forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting a chilly weekend with a chance of snow in parts of Indiana.

Kacie Fuson, a forecaster at the National Weather Service, said temperatures will stay below normal over the next few days, with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and dropping into the 30s on Sunday.

“We do have a small chance of snow, mainly to the northeast,” Fuson said. “Places like Muncie and Kokomo have the best chance for some light snow. Indianapolis might see a few flurries, but further northeast, those areas have a better shot.”

Looking ahead, Fuson said temperatures will gradually warm next week but remain unpredictable.

“Next week, temperatures are kind of returning to normal,” she said. “We might see a day on Wednesday where highs reach the 50s, but then it’ll drop back into the 40s. It looks like temperatures will just bounce around through the end of the month.”

Fuson reminded residents to prepare for the cold weekend and stay alert for localized snow, especially in northern and northeastern Indiana.