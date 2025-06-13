Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Paulding Crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A bicyclist is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car Thursday evening in Paulding County.

The crash happened around 6:17 p.m. on Emerald Road near Tom-Tim Drive, where two bicyclists were riding along the west edge of the roadway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Kara Hart of Paulding was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the same direction when she failed to maintain an assured clear distance, striking one of the cyclists from behind. The injured rider, 55-year-old Karen Burnett of Paulding, was taken to Paulding County Hospital by EMS.

The second bicyclist was not hit and was uninjured. Neither cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Hart was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to stay alert and avoid distractions behind the wheel.