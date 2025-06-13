June 13, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Paulding Crash

by Heather Starr0
"Ohio State Highway Patrol" by Raymond Wambsgans, some rights reserved

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A bicyclist is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car Thursday evening in Paulding County.

The crash happened around 6:17 p.m. on Emerald Road near Tom-Tim Drive, where two bicyclists were riding along the west edge of the roadway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Kara Hart of Paulding was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the same direction when she failed to maintain an assured clear distance, striking one of the cyclists from behind. The injured rider, 55-year-old Karen Burnett of Paulding, was taken to Paulding County Hospital by EMS.

The second bicyclist was not hit and was uninjured. Neither cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Hart was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to stay alert and avoid distractions behind the wheel.

Related posts

Adams County EMA Sandbag Pickup Scheduled

Tom Franklin

Shortened Summer for FWCS Students

Kylie Havens

Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, cutting even more jobs

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.