Fort Wayne Firefighters Union Responds to City Council Presentations

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Fort Wayne Metro Firefighters Union, IAFF Local 124, is responding to recent presentations made to Fort Wayne City Council regarding firefighter sick leave usage and overtime costs, saying the matter is currently in arbitration and should remain there until a ruling is issued.

In a written statement, the union says contract negotiations with the city have been ongoing for nearly two years under the city’s Collective Bargaining Ordinance.

“For nearly two years, our union and the City have bargained in good faith under the City’s Collective Bargaining Ordinance,” the statement reads. “We resolved every major issue at the table. The one remaining dispute, sick time, was brought by both parties to binding arbitration. We’re waiting on the arbitrator’s decision.”

The union also raised concerns about public discussion of the issue while arbitration is still pending.

“We’re deeply disappointed that the City has taken this issue public while arbitration is still ongoing,” the statement continues. “We think this goes beyond keeping the council informed, and we have real concerns about what it means for the fairness of this process.”

Local 124 says it is choosing not to publicly present its own data at this time due to the ongoing legal process.

“We’ve chosen not to respond with our own data, because we don’t think a city council meeting is the right place to settle an active arbitration,” the union said.

The statement emphasizes the firefighters’ work record and ongoing service during the contract dispute.

“Our members are proud of the work they do, and they’re frustrated by characterizations that paint them as anything less than committed, professional firefighters,” it reads. “For nearly two years without a contract, they’ve kept showing up, answered every call, and protected this community.”

The union says it will accept the outcome once arbitration is complete.

“When the arbitrator issues a decision, we will honor and abide by that outcome,” the statement concludes.

The Fort Wayne Metro Firefighters Union, IAFF Local 124, represents professional firefighters serving the city of Fort Wayne.