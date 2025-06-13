Firefighters Extinguish Hidden Blaze in Elevator Shaft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A building sustained minor damage in an afternoon fire in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the Fort Wayne Fire Department were dispatched to the 600 block of South Calhoun Street on June 12 after reports of a building fire, arriving to find both a haze of smoke and an active police incident already in progress. Five people inside the building had self-evacuated before fire crews entered and discovered light smoke throughout all three floors and the basement. After a thorough search, firefighters located a small smoldering fire at the bottom of an old, unused elevator shaft.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the building was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.