July 13, 2024
Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack at Trump rally

by AP News

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack at Trump rally, hopes to speak to former president.

“There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” Biden said. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

The president said “everybody must condemn” the attack, he is relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well” and he hopes to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.

Biden said he was waiting for additional information before formally calling the attack an attempted assassination. “I have an opinion, but i don’t have any facts,” he told reporters, pledging to provide updates as he learns more.

The president also pledged to update the public later on whether they speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

