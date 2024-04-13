April 13, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Big Season In The Rural Areas, Could Mean Some Big Equipment On The Roads, And Police Say Use Caution

by David Scheie0
Tractor plowing agricultural field near green trees located under blue sky in summer day

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — A Planting season is beginning for farmers and the Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers to be careful if you are traveling through a rural area.

Slow-moving agricultural equipment may be just around a bend, or over a hill, so police are urging drivers to use a little bit of extra caution by keeping a safe following distance, watching your speed, keeping an eye out for turning vehicles, and they also say, be patient…the machines that farmers use aren’t built for speed, they are built to help grow crops.

Related posts

Mad Anthonys to Honor Pence and Kelley

WOWO News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Sunday morning shooting

Heather Starr

Kids talk clean water, air at Indiana Statehouse

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.