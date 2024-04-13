Big Season In The Rural Areas, Could Mean Some Big Equipment On The Roads, And Police Say Use Caution

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — A Planting season is beginning for farmers and the Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers to be careful if you are traveling through a rural area.

Slow-moving agricultural equipment may be just around a bend, or over a hill, so police are urging drivers to use a little bit of extra caution by keeping a safe following distance, watching your speed, keeping an eye out for turning vehicles, and they also say, be patient…the machines that farmers use aren’t built for speed, they are built to help grow crops.