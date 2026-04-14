April 14, 2026
Local NewsNational News

Bissell Recall: Over 150 Injuries Linked to Steam Cleaners

by Brian Ford0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) A nationwide recall has been issued for popular home steam cleaners after reports of injuries linked to a potential burn hazard.

The recall affects Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni models made by Bissell. Federal safety regulators say a detachable attachment can unexpectedly come loose during use, releasing hot steam or water.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received more than 200 reports of steam escaping from the devices, with at least 160 people reporting burn injuries. One report involved a second-degree burn.

About 1.7 million units were sold in the United States, with additional units distributed in Canada. The affected products were available at major retailers and online between late 2024 and early 2026, according to Fox Business.

Consumers are being advised to stop using the attachments immediately and contact the company for replacements. The manufacturer says it is working with regulators to address the issue and improve product safety.

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