Supplements Sold at Major Retailers Recalled Nationwide

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) More than 350,000 dietary supplement products are being recalled nationwide after federal regulators raised concerns about packaging that could pose a serious risk to children.

Vitaquest International has initiated a voluntary recall of approximately 356,000 products containing iron, after officials determined the packaging was not child-resistant as required under federal safety rules, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Regulators say the packaging flaw could allow young children to access and ingest the supplements, creating a risk of serious injury or death from accidental iron poisoning.

The recall includes products sold under multiple brand names and distributed through a wide range of retailers, including Amazon and Ulta Beauty, as well as medical offices and company websites.

Officials say the issue is limited to packaging and does not involve the formulation or ingredient quality of the products themselves. No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

Consumers are being urged to immediately store the affected supplements out of reach of children and to contact the company for replacement child-resistant packaging or storage solutions.

The investigation and recall remain ongoing as regulators continue monitoring product safety compliance.