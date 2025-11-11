November 10, 2025
Indiana News

Bluffton Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Battery And Strangulation Charges

by David Scheie0

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — November 10, 2025 — A Bluffton police officer has been arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred last week.

According to the Indiana State Police, Clifford Thomas, 49, of Bluffton, was taken into custody on Monday without incident. The arrest stems from an alleged domestic battery that took place on Thursday, November 6, at a Bluffton residence.

Investigators say Thomas, a Bluffton City Police Officer, was off duty at the time of the incident. After reviewing evidence, detectives determined there was probable cause to arrest him. He has been booked into the Wells County Jail.

Thomas faces three charges:

Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

Pointing a Firearm (Level 6 Felony)

Due to a conflict of interest, the case has been referred to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, which will serve as special prosecutor.

Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Related posts

Man Responsible for Gary Compost Fire Arrested

Kayla Blakeslee

The Latest: All quiet at the White House on Inauguration Day

AP News

Truck driver trapped in vehicle after rollover crash

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.