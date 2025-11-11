Bluffton Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Battery And Strangulation Charges

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — November 10, 2025 — A Bluffton police officer has been arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred last week.

According to the Indiana State Police, Clifford Thomas, 49, of Bluffton, was taken into custody on Monday without incident. The arrest stems from an alleged domestic battery that took place on Thursday, November 6, at a Bluffton residence.

Investigators say Thomas, a Bluffton City Police Officer, was off duty at the time of the incident. After reviewing evidence, detectives determined there was probable cause to arrest him. He has been booked into the Wells County Jail.

Thomas faces three charges:

Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

Pointing a Firearm (Level 6 Felony)

Due to a conflict of interest, the case has been referred to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, which will serve as special prosecutor.

Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.