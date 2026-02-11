BMV Rule Change Stops License Gender Updates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will no longer allow residents to change the gender marker on driver’s licenses or state-issued IDs beginning Thursday, February 12.

Under the previous policy, Indiana residents could update the gender marker using a court order or a physician’s statement. The BMV announced the change on its official website, citing updated state rules.

The rule change comes nearly a year after Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order that, according to the state, prioritizes “the scientific reality of biological sex” over gender ideology.

The Indianapolis-based LGBTQ+ center IYG issued a statement criticizing the move, saying that denying individuals the ability to update their gender marker is “not only discriminatory; it is dangerous.” The organization noted that mismatched identification can expose people to harassment, threats, and violence, and may also create barriers to employment, housing, and access to essential services.

IYG also highlighted the timing of the rule change, noting that residents have only a few days to act before it takes effect.