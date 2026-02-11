Sheriff: Alcohol Suspected in Bike–School Bus Crash

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) A bicyclist was injured in a crash involving a school bus west of Middlebury on Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the crash happened in the 57,000 block of County Road 31 when a 31-year-old man from Goshen crossed left of center on his bicycle and sideswiped a northbound school bus.

The bicyclist suffered a cut to his upper lip and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, and possible charges are expected to be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

The school bus driver and three passengers on board were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.