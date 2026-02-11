DOJ Files Reveal Payments from Epstein to OSU Doctor

COLUMBUS, OH. (WOWO) Department of Justice records show convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made regular payments to Ohio State University’s head of gynecology in the early 2000s.

According to records reviewed by WCMH, Mark Landon, chair of Ohio State’s obstetrics and gynecology department, received quarterly payments of thousands of dollars from Epstein, in some cases totaling as much as $25,000 every few months. The payments were made between 2001 and 2005.

Landon told NBC4 in Columbus that the payments were for consulting work related to potential biotechnology investments and said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. He stated that he did not provide clinical care for Epstein or any of Epstein’s victims.

The records also show Epstein mailed at least 10 packages to Landon’s Columbus home during that same period, though the contents were not detailed. Emails included in the files reference quarterly payments and note that Epstein’s company billed Les and Abigail Wexner in advance for those payments.

At the time, Les Wexner was Epstein’s only publicly known client. Wexner later cut ties with Epstein in 2007 after discovering financial misconduct and amid emerging sexual assault allegations. Wexner has repeatedly stated he had no involvement or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Landon remains employed at Ohio State University, which recently named a visitor lounge at the Wexner Medical Center in his honor. The released records include emails in which Epstein discussed arranging gynecological appointments for victims, though Landon was not named in those references.

The U.S. House recently subpoenaed Wexner to testify as part of a broader congressional investigation into Epstein. Wexner’s attorneys have said he will cooperate fully and is not a target of the investigation.